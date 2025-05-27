First details of Catterall-Eubank undercard emerge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The undercard of Jack Catterall’s bout with Harlem Eubank on Saturday, July 5, is slowly being filled out.

Catterall, 30-2 (13), makes his welterweight debut against Harlem Eubank, 21-0 (9), in Manchester this summer, with the card set to be shown live on DAZN . Eubank, the nephew of Chris Sr and the cousin of Chris Jr, has been fighting in the 147 division since beginning his career in 2017.

With the headliners confirmed, Matchroom have announced that super featherweight Aqib Faiz, 13-1 (2), will face Michael Gomez Jr, 21-2 (6).

Both were in action on the same card in February, with Gomez Jr losing to British and Commonwealth super featherweight champion Reece Bellotti , and Faiz knocking out Lydon Chircop.

Faiz was also defeated by Bellotti, retiring in the eighth round as he lost out on the vacant Commonwealth strap in 2023.

Highly rated teenager Leo Atang looks set to make his professional debut on the card. His opponent is not yet named.

A super heavyweight in the unpaid code, Atang won eight of his 16 victories via knockout, losing just once as an amateur.

Such success brought Atang five national championships, as well as victory at the World Boxing under-19 world championships in 2024.

Surrounded by hype, Matchroom swooped in to sign the Yorkshireman in April.

Pat Brown, who was spotted carrying Dave Allen on his shoulder following his stablemate’s victory over Johnny Fisher last weekend, has also been confirmed as fighting on the card.

Having fought at heavyweight for Team GB at the 2024 Olympics, Brown made his professional debut in March of this year as a cruiserweight.

Brown ended his first fight as a pro early, stopping Federico Javier Grandone in the fourth round.

The 25-year-old had been slated to appear on Matchroom’s show in Birmingham two weeks before, on the undercard of Shabaz’s Masoud’s clash with Peter McGrail.

Alfie Middlemiss is a Manchester lad with a perfect start to his pro career, with three wins from three fights that all went the distance. His opponent is TBA.

William Crolla is the most experienced fighter out of the three prospects currently without opponents.

The super welterweight, 8-0 (6), made his pro bow in 2023, and is no stranger to fighting in his hometown of Manchester, having fought at the AO Arena twice, the Co-op Live Arena twice, and the Bowlers Exhibition Centre once.

Crolla has not ventured far from Lancashire, with Liverpool the furthest he has travelled in his professional career.

