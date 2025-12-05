Watch live: Trump attends FIFA 2026 world cup draw at the Kennedy Center
Watch live as Donald Trump attends FIFA’s 2026 World Cup draw on Friday (5 December).
The ceremony - which will be attended by athletes, celebrities and world leaders - will determine which national teams are sorted into various groups for next year’s men’s tournament.
Running from 11 June to 19 July, the tournament has been expanded to include 48 teams, 16 up from the 32-nation field that competed at the Qatar World Cup in 2022.
During the sporting event at the Kennedy Center, the US president is also expected to receive the world football organisation’s inaugural peace prize.
He will be awarded the prize by FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, who has a close relationship with Mr Trump and has made several trips to the White House.
Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney will also be in attendance, as the three nations make history by hosting the World Cup together.
Iran had previously said it would boycott the draw, after US authorities refused to grant visas to its delegates. The country has since confirmed that it will send representatives.
