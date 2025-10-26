Frank Warren eyes Oleksandr Usyk bout as next chapter of Fabio Wardley fairytale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queensberry promoter Frank Warren wants to help Fabio Wardley’s fairytale story continue with a spring bout at Wembley against undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Wardley upset the odds with an 11th-round stoppage of Joseph Parker at the O2 Arena on Saturday to become WBO mandatory challenger to Usyk.

In a repeat of his dramatic victory over Justis Huni at Portman Road in June, British heavyweight Wardley (20-0-1, 19KOs) did not let being behind on the judges’ scorecard affect him and a thrilling bout concluded after the 30-year-old unleashed a volley of hooks and uppercuts.

There was contention about the stoppage of referee Howard Foster but with Parker (36-4, 24KOs) only able to land three of his 11 punches in round 11, even his trainer Andy Lee conceded he gave an “opportunity for the fight to be stopped”.

The nature of the stoppage should take nothing away from the remarkable rise of Wardley, who swallowed multiple big hits and silenced more doubters who have ridiculed his route into the sport via white-collar boxing.

Warren said: “What I am pleased for is his journey. So, if the fight happens, which I believe it will, he will fight for four belts. What a fairytale that is.

“That is an achievement, just to get to that level and be able to do it.

“Of course Usyk will go and he’ll be a massive favourite. I understand that, but I tell you what, if he catches him with one, he will have to have an extraordinary chin.”

The WBO had ordered Usyk to fight Parker in July but now Wardley is the mandatory challenger for that belt, negotiations over the final purse will quickly get under way.

A date in March was mentioned, with Wembley or a venue in Riyadh the early front runners.

Warren added: “I think it will be some time in March. I would love it to be in the UK and there are only two places for it and where it can happen. That will be in Riyadh or here.

“That will sell out Wembley. You know what you are getting with Usyk and you know what you are getting with Fabio. It is going to be exciting. This fella has got to be one of the most exciting fighters in the world. He is devastating.

“I have been in the business a long, long time and to see someone with no amateur experience, that was his 21st fight, he is learning on the job and come on, it is amazing.”

Wardley was a massive underdog to beat Parker, who was on a six-fight winning streak and well ahead before referee Foster stepped in.

Even though Parker took control after a back-and-forth opening, which including a scintillating second round, it was Wardley who landed more with 166 successful punches versus 132.

“That was spot-on that stoppage, spot on,” Warren said.

“What do they want to see? Him get completely poleaxed on the floor?

“If you’re not throwing punches back, the referee can step in.”

Parker’s trainer Lee begrudgingly agreed, he said: “Joe was taking a lot of shots, but a lot of them were blocked.

“He was taking some and there was an opportunity for the fight to be stopped and they stopped it. Was it fair? It was a battle. It could have been the other way round but it is the natural of the sport.”