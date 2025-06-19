Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The government has announced £900m of investment in British sport, with £500m going towards hosting global events and £400m allocated to grassroots facilities.

The list of events in line for major government backing include the 2027 Tour de France, which will see the men’s race begin in Edinburgh and take in Wales and England en route; Euro 2028, played out across the four home nations and Ireland; and the 2026 European Athletics Championships in Birmingham.

The government expects the men’s Euros alone to generate a £2.5bn economic boost across the UK.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport secretary Lisa Nandy said: “This major backing for world-class events will drive economic growth across the country, delivering on our Plan for Change.

“Coupled with strong investment into grassroots sport, we're creating a complete pathway to allow the next generation of sporting heroes to train and take part in sport in communities across the UK.”

The Tour de France was last in the UK in 2014 and started in West Yorkshire ( Anthony Chappel-Ross/PA )

The grassroots funding is designed to support local sports clubs to build new pitches, changing rooms, floodlights and other facilities for communities across the country.

Chris Boardman, chair of Sport England said: “The government’s continued investment into grassroots sport facilities is welcome news; the nation’s pitches, pools and leisure centres play a pivotal role in keeping people moving.

“With every £1 invested in community sport and physical activity generating £4.20 in value for our economy, supporting grassroots facilities isn't just good for public health — it's a smart investment in the nation’s social and economic wellbeing.”

Funding for the DCMS, which covers the four-year period from 2025/26 up to 2028/29, was outlined in Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ spending review last week. Total spending at the department will be reduced by 1.4 per cent over the review period compared to the previous four years.