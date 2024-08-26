Jump to content

Independent
The sporting weekend in pictures

Lando Norris beat home favourite Max Verstappen in the Dutch Grand Prix and Lydia Ko scooped her third major title after winning the AIG Women’s Open.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 26 August 2024 00:00
Lydia Ko won the Women’s Open on Sunday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Lydia Ko won the Women’s Open on Sunday (Steve Welsh/PA) (PA Wire)

England secured a five-wicket win in their first Test match against Sri Lanka on Saturday, while Erling Haaland helped Manchester City to victory with a hat-trick against Ipswich.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from this weekend’s sporting action.

