The sporting weekend in pictures

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Liverpool and Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent starts to the Premier League season with wins against Manchester United and West Ham respectively.

Great Britain’s Paralympics team continued to rack up the medals in Paris, England completed a Test series win against Sri Lanka and Jack Draper reached the last 16 of the men’s singles at the US Open.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.