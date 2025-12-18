ESPN host leaving network after nine years to join Netflix
Her first on-air hosting duties with Netflix will be early next year
ESPN host Elle Duncan has announced she is leaving the network to join Netflix.
She revealed Thursday that she signed a multi-year deal to host Netflix’s sports and other cultural live events.
Duncan had been with ESPN since 2016, where she hosted the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter, along with the women’s NCAA Tournament and WNBA.
Her final SportsCenter appearance was Tuesday.
“Elle Duncan’s proven ability to seamlessly move between hard-hitting sports analysis and warm, personality-driven cultural hosting makes her a perfect fit at Netflix,” said Gabe Spitzer, Netflix's vice president of sports.
“She immediately adds credibility and familiar star power to our global programming slate.”
Netflix has rapidly expanded its sports portfolio the past two years.
It will have a Christmas Day doubleheader for the second straight year. It will begin doing Major League Baseball games next season that include an opening night matchup and the Home Run Derby.
Duncan's first on-air hosting duties with Netflix will be early next year with Skyscraper Live.
The event will feature free solo climber Alex Honnold's attempt to scale Taipei 101, the tallest building in Taiwan.
“Joining Netflix feels like being invited to an already legendary party and somehow getting handed the aux cord!” Duncan said in a statement.
“For a lifelong utility player, a multisport assignment is a full-circle moment.”
