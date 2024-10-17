Eilish McColgan left off UK Athletics World Class Programme list

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Four-time Olympian Eilish McColgan is a notable absentee from the list of 65 athletes nominated to join the UK Athletics World Class Programme for 2024 and 2025.

McColgan, a Commonwealth Games champion and four-time European medallist, finished 15th in the women’s 10,000 metres in Paris after recovering from knee surgery.

The 33-year-old effectively called time on her track career following her run in the French capital, and has targeted the women’s marathon at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

McColgan, who was on podium potential funding for the build-up to Paris, won an appeal against her exclusion from the World Class Programme back in 2016.

And with her bid to transition to road hampered by a series of injuries in recent years, she will have a chance to be restored to the programme if and when she is successful over the marathon distance.

Georgia Bell, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 1500m in Paris, and Harrogate long-jumper Jacob Fincham-Dukes, who finished fifth in the French capital, have been moved straight into the top-tier podium squad.

Three more athletes who were successful in Paris – Max Burgin, Emile Cairess and Amber Anning – have been promoted from podium potential level.

UK Athletics Olympic head coach Paula Dunn said: “Athletics has had two consecutive years of bringing back 10 medals from a global stage and this investment is key to that.

“I believe we have demonstrated as a sport we are directing this investment into the right areas and look forward to receiving confirmation of our LA investment later this year.”