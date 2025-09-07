Eilish McColgan upbeat after third place at Great North Run

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eilish McColgan believes her third-placed finish in the Great North Run on Sunday is a “good starting point” for upcoming races.

Competing in windy and overcast conditions, the 34-year-old earned a spot on the podium behind Kenyan duo Sheila Chepkirui and Vivian Cheruiyot after finishing the half-marathon in one hour, nine minutes and 42 seconds.

McColgan was 10 seconds behind winner Chepkirui, who won the New York Marathon in 2024, and admitted that, while the course was challenging, it has put her in a good position.

“It was tough today. I knew the field was strong – I mean these are the same two women who came first and third in the New York Marathon, so I knew I was going to be up against it today,” McColgan said.

“I found it a little tougher than I would like. Wind in the hills this last mile was great because we had the wind behind, so I was absolutely tearing down the home straight which was nice.

“I’m really pleased. I’m happy, healthy and injury-free, I feel it’s a good starting point now for the rest of the winter.”

This is the second successive Great North Run McColgan has contested and she recorded a slightly quicker time last year with 1hr 7mins 45secs to take fifth.

She entered this year’s race on the back of her London Marathon debut in April and is hoping competing over shorter distances can help her build up to another marathon.

open image in gallery Eilish McColgan finished third (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked what was next, McColgan said: “I’m going to see how I recover off the back of this, but I think London Vitality 10k will be my next race in about three weeks’ time.

“I’d really like to try and sharpen up a little bit.

“I felt like it was very rushed preparations into then London Marathon, then I took some time off.

“So it would be nice to get a little bit sharper over that 10k distance, then build myself back up to the marathon again.

“I think we’ll come at it a slightly different way. Try and get some speed in the legs again.

“I’m really happy with how I closed today, but still a little bit of work to be done in that middle section and certainly towards the marathon just building up that strength again.”

Kenya’s Alex Mutiso won the men’s race in 1:00.52.

open image in gallery Alex Mutiso finished first in the men’s race (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Belgium’s Bashir Abdi finished six seconds back, while last year’s winner Abel Kipchumba of Kenya was third.

Mutiso, who won the 2024 London Marathon, believes victory is the ideal preparation for the New York Marathon in November.

“The race was very good, I was making a debut today and my aim was to finish on the podium,” Mutiso said.

“I was happy when I crossed the line being a winner. It’s good preparation for the New York Marathon.

“The course is very great, we expected windy conditions today and I’m happy I have won.”

Sean Frame won the men’s wheelchair race in 49:24, with fellow Briton Mel Nicholls taking the women’s title in 1:05.24.

Results

Men’s elite

1. Alex Mutiso 1:00:52

2. Bashir Abdi 1:00:58

3. Abel Kipchumba 1:01:01

4. Ben Connor 1:02:57

5. Jake Smith 1:03:07

6. Kieran Tuntivate 1:03:19

7. Marc Scott 1:04:05

8. Jonathan Escalante-Phillips 1:04:22

9. Edward Buck 1:04:23

10. Seyfu Jamal 1:04:34

Women’s elite

1. Sheila Chepkirui 1:09:32

2. Vivian Cheruiyot 1:09:37

3. Eilish McColgan 1:09:42

4. Emily Sisson 1:10:17

5. Mitsu Osaki 1:12:19

6. Kaede Kawamura 1:12:53

7. Rie Kawauchi 1:13:02

8. Jenny Nesbitt 1:14:21

9. Naomi Robinson 1:14:55

10. Amelia Quirk 1:15:09