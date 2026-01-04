Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Freezing conditions across UK cause host of matches to be postponed

The winter weather decimated Sunday’s EFL fixtures (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Sheffield United’s Championship meeting with Oxford, Portsmouth’s clash with Ipswich and Hull’s match against Watford are among a host of Sunday’s matches postponed due to frozen pitches.

The Blades said the match referee called off their fixture after a pitch inspection at Bramall Lane due to concerns over player safety.

Pompey’s Fratton Park was also deemed unplayable after an 11am inspection, and Hull v Watford fell by the wayside not long before it was due to kick off with the areas surrounding the playing surface unsafe.

The freezing conditions across the country means 15 EFL matches have been called off.

In League One, Doncaster’s home match against Luton Rotherham’s clash with Mansfield and Stevenage’s match against Leyton Orient are off.

In League Two, the matches at Barnet, Barrow, Bromley, Cambridge, Colchester, Harrogate, Newport, Notts County, Port Vale, Salford and Walsall have also been postponed.

Monday’s National Hunt fixtures at Ludlow and Lingfield have been abandoned due to frozen tracks.

