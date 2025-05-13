NFL announces seven international fixtures as Dublin prepares to host first game

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NFL has announced seven games to be played at international venues next season, including one in Ireland for the first time and three in London.

NFL regular season matches will also be held in Berlin and Madrid for the first time, while the Los Angeles Chargers will take on a yet-to-be-named opponent in Sao Paulo on September 5 in the opening round.

Croke Park in Dublin was announced in February as the venue for the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Ireland and designated home team the Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Minnesota Vikings in week four on September 28.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will host successive games in weeks five and six, with designated home team the Cleveland Browns facing the Vikings on October 5 and the New York Jets hosting the Denver Broncos on October 12.

In week seven, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play their ‘home’ game against the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley on October 19.

Berlin will host a regular season game for the first time at the Olympic Stadium on November 9 when the Indianapolis Colts host the Atlanta Falcons.

The Miami Dolphins are the designated home team for their game in the Spanish capital on November 16 against the Washington Commanders at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium.

Five NFL International Series games took place in 2024, with three in London and one in both Sao Paulo and Munich.

“The 2025 NFL London Games will deliver another unforgettable football experience for fans in the UK, with game one of the series marking the milestone 40th game in the capital,” said general Manager of NFL UK and Ireland Henry Hodgson.

“With two exciting matchups at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium, we’re building on nearly two decades of NFL history in London. The interest in our game globally has never been stronger, and we look forward to welcoming NFL teams and fans from around the world to London once again.”