Great honour to contest Super Bowl in front of Donald Trump – Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has said it will be a “great honour” to play in front of US President Donald Trump in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Trump is due to become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl when the Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles at the New Orleans Superdome this weekend.

Kelce, whose superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift publicly criticised Trump and endorsed his rival Kamala Harris during last year’s election, welcomed Wednesday’s announcement.

“That’s awesome, it’s a great honour,” the 35-year-old said. “No matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life. Having the president there, it’s the best country in the world and that’s pretty cool.”

Swift and Trump clashed during the presidential election with Swift endorsing Harris, prompting Trump to post on his social media platform Truth that he “hated” the singer.

Trump later added that he liked Kelce “even though he may be a liberal and probably can’t stand me”!

Trump has also praised Kelce’s team-mate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who likewise welcomed the announcement that Trump will be in New Orleans.

“I didn’t see that clip but obviously it’s cool to hear that he’s seen me play football and respects the game that I play,” Mahomes said. “It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, someone in the top position in our country.”

Kelce, Mahomes and the Chiefs are seeking an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl crown and fourth in six years when they face the Eagles, a rematch of the Super Bowl from two years ago when the Chiefs rallied for a 38-35 win.