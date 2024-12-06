Detroit Lions sneak past Green Bay Packers and into play-offs with 34-31 win
Kicker Jake Bates nailed a 35-yard attempt as the clock hit full-time.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
A last-gasp field goal propelled the Detroit Lions past the Green Bay Packers and into the play-offs with a 34-31 victory on Thursday night.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff threw for three touchdowns and 283 yards on the night, including a crucial go-ahead score midway through the fourth quarter.
Green Bay responded to Tim Patrick’s late one-yard touchdown reception with a 32-yard field goal conversion from Brandon McManus, which levelled the scores at 31-all.
With the clock ticking down, Detroit successfully gambled on a fourth-and-one situation and a seven-yard rush by David Montgomery was enough to put the Lions in field goal range.
Kicker Jake Bates then nailed a 35-yard attempt as the clock hit full-time to clinch the win and the NFC North’s first play-off spot.
Green Bay’s quarterback Jordan Love threw for a touchdown and 206 yards while running back Josh Jacobs found the end zone three times in a losing effort.