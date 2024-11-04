Detroit Lions maintain flying start with win over Green Bay Packers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Detroit Lions took control of the NFC North as they beat divisional rivals the Green Bay Packers 24-14.

Kerby Joseph returned a reception for 27 yards, while both Amon-Ra St Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs grabbed touchdowns on fourth downs as the Lions opened a 24-3 lead in the third quarter.

The win moves the Lions to 7-1 for the first time in 68 years, the Packers dropping to third in the division on 6-3.

They were overtaken by the Minnesota Vikings, who moved to 6-2 with a 21-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was sacked four times and threw two interceptions, but also passed for two touchdowns as the Vikings avoided a third straight defeat.

The Chicago Bears are bottom of the division on 4-4 as they went down 29-9 at the Arizona Cardinals.

Emari Demercado ran for a 53-yard touchdown for the Cardinals with just four seconds left in the first half as they sacked Bears quarterback Caleb Williams six times.

The Cardinals moved to 5-4 and top of the congested NFC West where the LA Rams moved to 4-4 with an overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks (4-5).

Demarcus Robinson clinched the 26-20 win with a one-handed catch on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to clinch a third straight win.

Saquon Barkley grabbed two touchdowns to help the Philadelphia Eagles to a 28-23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tyler Bass kicked a career-long field goal with five seconds left to give the Buffalo Bills a dramatic 30-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Bass, who had earlier missed an extra point, held his nerve to split the uprights from 61 yards as the Bills edged a high-scoring contest at Highmark Stadium.

Quarterback Josh Allen had put Buffalo 27-20 ahead with a two-yard touchdown pass to Quintin Morris, only for the Dolphins to respond with a seven-yard toss from Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle.

Derrick Henry scored two more touchdowns to take his tally for the season to 13 as the Baltimore Ravens blew away the Denver Broncos 41-10.

Henry opened the scoring in both halves to move into eighth in NFL history with 101 rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Lamar Jackson threw three touchdowns and finished the day 16-of-19 for 280 yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb both suffered injuries as the Dallas Cowboys slipped to a third straight defeat in a 27-21 loss at the Atlanta Falcons.

Prescott sat out the fourth quarter with a hamstring problem, while Lamb played through a shoulder injury picked up in the first half and caught a two-point conversion with 88 seconds remaining to keep the contest alive.

However, the Falcons recovered the onside kick to secure the win and improve to 6-3, with quarterback Kirk Cousins completing 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for five touchdowns, with two of them to tight end Mike Gesicki, as the Cincinnati Bengals thrashed the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24.

Burrow’s opposite number Gardner Minshew was benched and replaced by newcomer Desmond Ridder as the hapless Raiders fell to 2-7 in the AFC West.

Jayden Daniels threw two first-half touchdowns to Terry McLaurin as the Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 27-22 to improve their record to 7-2.

A touchdown run from Daniel Jones got the Giants within five points with less than three minutes remaining, but Daniels – who completed 15 of his 22 passes for 209 yards – connected with wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus for a 42-yard gain to help the visitors to run out the clock.

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye went from hero to zero as the New England Patriots suffered a 20-17 overtime loss at the Tennessee Titans.

Maye was in the process of being sacked after time had expired when he somehow threw a touchdown to Rhamondre Stevenson, but then threw a game-ending interception after the Titans had kicked a field goal to reclaim the lead.

The New Orleans Saints suffered their seventh defeat in a row as they went down 23-22 to the Carolina Panthers, while the Los Angeles Chargers enjoyed a 27-10 win at the Cleveland Browns.