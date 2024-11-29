Detroit Lions win 10th straight match with Thanksgiving victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Detroit Lions made it 10 wins in a row as they edged past the Chicago Bears 23-20 in a Thanksgiving Day divisional tussle.

Jared Goff threw for two touchdowns as the Lions moved to 11-1, but they had to withstand a late comeback from the Bears.

Goff’s first touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta and three Jake Bates field goals opened a 16-0 half-time cushion for the NFC North leaders.

Caleb Williams found Keenan Allen from 31 yards to reduce the arrears in the third quarter, Goff responding with a second scoring pass to LaPorta.

Williams found Allen again and then DJ Moore to make it 23-20 with more than five minutes, but the Bears were unable to make the most of good field position on the final drive as they slipped to a sixth straight defeat.

The Green Bay Packers kept up their pursuit of the Lions in the NFC North as they saw off the Miami Dolphins 30-17.

Jordan Love threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jayden Reed, either side of a Josh Jacobs score from a yard out as the Packers opened a 24-3 half-time lead.

Brandon McManus added two field goals in the second half, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa finding De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill for two touchdowns to reduce the gap.

The win lifts the Packers to 9-3 to stay in touch with the Lions in the NFC North, alongside the 9-2 Minnesota Vikings.

The Dallas Cowboys ended their six-game losing run at home as they held on to beat the New York Giants 27-20.

Cooper Rush threw for a touchdown to Brandin Cooks, Rico Dowdle ran for another score and DeMarvion Overshown returned an interception 23 yards for a touchdown as the Cowboys opened a 27-10 lead in the third quarter.

Drew Lock, who was sacked six times, ran in from eight yards after a 47-yard field goal from Graham Gano to cut the deficit but it was not enough to prevent an eighth successive defeat to their divisional rivals.