Independent
Dave Allen brutally KOs Johnny Fisher: The boxing world reacts

After heavyweight contender Dave Allen reinvigorates his career by knocking out Johnny Fisher, what’s next for the Doncaster man?

James Hicken
Sunday 18 May 2025 07:25 EDT
(Getty Images)

Dave Allen just knocked out Johnny Fisher in the fifth round at the Copper Box on DAZN after being behind on the scorecards to breathe new life into his career.

The Doncaster man made good on his promise to avenge his loss in the first fight in Saudi Arabia last year, but what are the boxing world saying about this shock result in the immediate aftermath.

Frazer Clarke

The Olympic bronze medallist who recently said he would like to fight Johnny Fisher, chimed in on X after his old foe Allen toppled the Essex fighter.

He said in a now deleted post: “unpopular opinion 3 2 1, go. F*ck Dave Allen did his best to get me disqualified and now we’re jumping for joy that he’s beat a novice! Gutted for JF [Johnny Fisher] he’ll be back.”

Michael Conlan

The Irishman gave Allen high praise for producing a showstopping finish.

Conlan said: Wow, that was some finish, take a bow Dave Allen.”

Paul Smith

The eldest of the Liverpudlian fighting family and former British super middleweight champion expressed his fondness for Allen and that he deserves to have an opportunity to win the British heavyweight title, currently in possession of Fabio Wardley.

He said: “Hard not to like Dave Allen. I didn’t want to see him fighting and would now like to see him get a British title if he can. One of the good lads.”

Dave Coldwell

Coldwell believes that Allen has just re-introduced himself into the British heavyweight scene as a real contender.

The trainer said: “Absolutely sensational from Dave Allen! So composed and a brutal finish. After a long hard career, I think he’s just got himself an invite to the heavyweight party. Not the most graceful shoulder ride I’ve seen tho!”

