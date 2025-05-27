Dave Allen brutally KOs Johnny Fisher: The boxing world reacts
After heavyweight contender Dave Allen reinvigorates his career by knocking out Johnny Fisher, what’s next for the Doncaster man?
Dave Allen just knocked out Johnny Fisher in the fifth round at the Copper Box on DAZN after being behind on the scorecards to breathe new life into his career.
The Doncaster man made good on his promise to avenge his loss in the first fight in Saudi Arabia last year, but what are the boxing world saying about this shock result in the immediate aftermath.
Frazer Clarke
The Olympic bronze medallist who recently said he would like to fight Johnny Fisher, chimed in on X after his old foe Allen toppled the Essex fighter.
He said in a now deleted post: “unpopular opinion 3 2 1, go. F*ck Dave Allen did his best to get me disqualified and now we’re jumping for joy that he’s beat a novice! Gutted for JF [Johnny Fisher] he’ll be back.”
Michael Conlan
The Irishman gave Allen high praise for producing a showstopping finish.
Conlan said: Wow, that was some finish, take a bow Dave Allen.”
Paul Smith
The eldest of the Liverpudlian fighting family and former British super middleweight champion expressed his fondness for Allen and that he deserves to have an opportunity to win the British heavyweight title, currently in possession of Fabio Wardley.
He said: “Hard not to like Dave Allen. I didn’t want to see him fighting and would now like to see him get a British title if he can. One of the good lads.”
Dave Coldwell
Coldwell believes that Allen has just re-introduced himself into the British heavyweight scene as a real contender.
The trainer said: “Absolutely sensational from Dave Allen! So composed and a brutal finish. After a long hard career, I think he’s just got himself an invite to the heavyweight party. Not the most graceful shoulder ride I’ve seen tho!”
