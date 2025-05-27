Dave Allen brutally KOs Johnny Fisher: The boxing world reacts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Allen just knocked out Johnny Fisher in the fifth round at the Copper Box on DAZN after being behind on the scorecards to breathe new life into his career.

The Doncaster man made good on his promise to avenge his loss in the first fight in Saudi Arabia last year, but what are the boxing world saying about this shock result in the immediate aftermath.

Frazer Clarke

The Olympic bronze medallist who recently said he would like to fight Johnny Fisher, chimed in on X after his old foe Allen toppled the Essex fighter.

He said in a now deleted post: “unpopular opinion 3 2 1, go. F*ck Dave Allen did his best to get me disqualified and now we’re jumping for joy that he’s beat a novice! Gutted for JF [Johnny Fisher] he’ll be back.”

Michael Conlan

The Irishman gave Allen high praise for producing a showstopping finish.

Conlan said: Wow, that was some finish, take a bow Dave Allen.”

Paul Smith

The eldest of the Liverpudlian fighting family and former British super middleweight champion expressed his fondness for Allen and that he deserves to have an opportunity to win the British heavyweight title, currently in possession of Fabio Wardley.

He said: “Hard not to like Dave Allen. I didn’t want to see him fighting and would now like to see him get a British title if he can. One of the good lads.”

Dave Coldwell

Coldwell believes that Allen has just re-introduced himself into the British heavyweight scene as a real contender.

The trainer said: “Absolutely sensational from Dave Allen! So composed and a brutal finish. After a long hard career, I think he’s just got himself an invite to the heavyweight party. Not the most graceful shoulder ride I’ve seen tho!”