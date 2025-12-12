World Darts Championship 2026 Day 2: Best Bets, Odds & 109/1 Acca

World Darts Championship Day 2 tips:

Haupai Puha to beat Niels Zonneveld - 5/2 BetMGM

Rob Cross to win 3-0 - 13/4 Unibet

Both Smith and Harrysson to hit 1+ 100+ checkouts each - 21/20 Betfred

Gian Van Veen to win 3-1 - 7/2 Betfred

Four-fold acca pays out 109/1 with Betfred

The 2026 World Darts Championships is well and truly underway, and there is no let up on the action on day two, with some great match-ups on the cards.

The 2018 winner, Rob Cross, is in action in the afternoon session, while the much-fancied Gian van Veen gets his tournament underway against Spaniard Cristo Reyes in the pick of the evening matches.

We have picked out four matches to keep an eye on and put together a four-fold accumulator which pays 109/1 on darts betting sites.

Niels Zonneveld v Haupai Puha

New Zealand number one Haupai Puha only secured his place at Ally Pally at the end of November when he secured one of the final spots at the Tour Card Holder Qualifier in Leicester.

He even survived match darts against Brett Claydon before securing the win in their last leg-decider to qualify for his third world championship.

He is yet to win a match and goes into Friday’s opening game as the underdog against the world number 44 Niels Zonneveld.

The Dutchman is playing in the tournament for the fifth time, but he has only one win under his belt after beating Brit Darren Webster 3-1 two years ago.

After the way he qualified, coming so close to not making it this could just be the year that “Hopes” finally gets his win.

World Darts Championship Day 2 prediction 1: Haupai Puha to win - 5/2 BetMGM

Rob Cross v Cor Dekker

World number 17 Rob Cross is playing in his ninth consecutive World Darts Championship, but he has struggled to regain the form that saw him win on his debut at Ally Pally back in 2018.

He beat Michael van Gerwen in the semi-final before beating 14-time winner Phil Taylor 7-2 in the final.

He reached the semi-finals in 2024 only to be beaten by Luke Littler, and after going out in the second round 12 months ago, he would love a good run this time around.

In Cor Dekker, he faces the first Norwegian ever to win a PDC Tour card, and who is playing at Ally Pally for the first time.

World Darts Championship Day 2 prediction 2: Rob Cross to win 3-0 - 13/4 Unibet

Ross Smith v Andreas Harrysson

The 12th seed Ross Smith is hoping to go further in the tournament than he did last year, when he suffered a shock 3-0 exit at the hands of Filipino Paolo Nebrida.

This will be his eighth time in the tournament, and he’s never got past the third round, losing to Dirk van Duijvenbode twice and Chris Dobey at the same stage in three consecutive years between 2022 and 2024.

He is only the third player ever, after Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen, to hit two nine-dart finishes in the same day and betting sites are offering 33/1 on a nine-dart finish in this one.

World Darts Championship Day 2 prediction 3: Both Smith and Harrysson to hit 1+ 100+ checkouts each - 21/20 Betfred

Gian van Veen v Cristo Reyes

Gian van Veen is among the favourites for the tournament at odds of 18/1 after an excellent year so far, which saw him beaten in the final of the German Dart Grand Prix and win the European Championship.

You won’t get much on the 10th seed to win his opening match against the Spaniard, who is playing at the World Darts Championship for the first time since 2019/20.

But van Veen won’t take anything for granted against the man who made six successive World Championship appearances and, on his day, is capable of causing a shock.

World Darts Championship Day 2 prediction 4: Gian Van Veen to win 3-1 - 7/2 Betfred

