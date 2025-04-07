Stephen Bunting’s magic week concludes with first European tour title
‘The Bullet’ won his second tournament in a row after a torrid start to the season
What a difference a week makes.
Stephen Bunting capped off a fine week with his first ever European Tour title after beating Nathan Aspinall 8-5 at the International Open in Germany to lift the trophy.
The victory comes after Bunting won night nine of the Darts Premier League in Berlin on Thursday having not won a single match across the previous eight rounds.
On Sunday evening, the Englishman confidently dispatched Aspinall in the final at the Sachsen Arena averaging 100.19 compared to his opponents 91.36.
Aspinall, a fellow Premier League competitior, had been hoping to win back-to-back European Tour wins having claimed the European Darts Trophy in Gottingen in March.
‘The Bullet’ controlled the match from the start and opened a 3-1 lead before two highly impressive bullseye finishes - including one in a 130 checkout - from Aspinall put him back on level terms.
Bunting clicked back into gear and reeled off the next three legs to leave himself on the brink of victory. Aspinall remained in touching distance but couldn’t affect the outcome as his opponent took the title.
Earlier, Bunting had claimed a thrilling 7-6 win over Luke Humphries. It was a second consecutive victory over the world number one in a week as the 39-year-old had also defeated Humphries in the Premier League a few days prior.
Humphries did manage to come from 4-1 down to draw level but Bunting held his nerve with an 11-dart finish to take victory.
Michael van Gerwen did not take part in the International Open having also missed the Premier League night on the previous Thursday and fan-favourites Luke Littler was also absent.
