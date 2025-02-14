Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has warned fans that inappropriate behaviour could lead to ejection from events after Glasgow’s Premier League Darts evening was disrupted by whistles and jeers directed at players.

Players including Luke Littler and Gerwyn Price were subjected to jeers as they went to throw during the event, with referee Kirk Bevin using the microphone to call on the crowd to stop during the final between Littler and Luke Humphries.

After his 6-5 win, defending champion Littler said that “there were a few in particular that were doing it [whistling]” when Humphries went to throw, with the 18-year-old adding that it “was pretty bad, but I got the win”.

In a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), the organisation said: “Following Thursday’s Premier League Darts night in Glasgow, the PDC wishes to strongly reiterate that it does not condone any behaviour which can disrupt an event, such as whistling or booing when players are throwing.

“Every player goes on stage with the intention of performing to the best of their ability and providing an entertaining spectacle for all fans, whether in the venue or watching worldwide,” it added.

The PDC explained that its terms and conditions allow that “spectators who act inappropriately can be removed from the venue”.

Luke Littler triumphed on night two of the Premier League in Glasgow ( PA Wire )

“The PDC works closely with Premier League venues, who have responsibility for crowd control, to take proactive and decisive action against those who behave inappropriately,” added the statement.

“The vast majority of fans who attend our sell-out events on a regular basis also condemn this behaviour and we will continue to promote a positive atmosphere which gives all players the opportunity to play to the best of their ability in every match.”

Premier League Darts continues next week, with night three taking place in Dublin’s 3Arena on Thursday, 20 February.