Luke Littler explains controversial move to play World Youth Championship

Luke Littler has made the surprise move to enter a World Youth Championship qualifier just a day after securing another major title.

Littler swept aside Luke Humphries on Sunday night to win his first World Grand Prix, racing to a 6-1 victory in Leicester.

The 18-year-old has now switched focus to World Youth Championship, a tournament that he won in 2023 ahead of his breakthrough run to the World Darts Championship final the following month.

The World Youth Championship allows players aged 16 to 23 to compete, meaning Littler - still in his teens - is eligible despite being ranked second in the world.

"It (him playing the qualifier) is true," Littler told Sky Sports after his victory in Leicester. "I'll head to the World Youths tomorrow and see everyone and have a bit of fun.

Luke Littler beat Luke Humphries in the World Grand Prix final on Sunday (PDC handout/PA)

"I don't think anyone is going to be my friend tomorrow, but it's 20 minutes up the road and I will try my best. I could have had the day off, but why not? Play the World Youth, then two ProTours in Wigan and have the weekend off."

Littler opted to skip last year’s edition of the event which was won by Dutchman Gian van Veen, who will join the reigning world champion at Monday’s qualifier at the Robin Park Leisure Centre in Wigan.

Organised by the PDC, the event consists of a round-robin group stage - involving up to 32 groups of four players - before knockouts are introduced from the last-64 stage.

The top two players from the qualifier will progress to the tournament final on 23 November in Minehead, which will be played before the Players Championship final on the same day.