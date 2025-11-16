Luke Littler makes more darts history by becoming youngest World No 1

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler made more history as he became the youngest ever world number one.

The 18-year-old’s position at the top of the rankings has seemingly been a foregone conclusion ever since he burst on to the scene with his record-breaking run to the final of the 2024 World Championship.

He became the youngest ever world champion a year later and has gone on to become a global star, transcending the sport.

He is now officially the best player in the world, overhauling great rival Luke Humphries at the summit.

Littler beats the record of previous youngest Michael van Gerwen, who was a relatively senior 24 when he first topped the rankings in 2014.

He confirmed his position by beating Dutchman Danny Noppert in the semi-final of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton.

The Warrington-born star will get the chance to celebrate his new status by beating Humphries in the final later on Sunday evening, with the pair’s next instalment of their enthralling rivalry which has gripped the sport over the last two years.

Littler said: “It’s not even been two years, I have not even spent two years on tour and I am already world number one.

open image in gallery Littler has been on tour for less than two years (Martin Rickett/PA)

“That is job done, now I am world number one, but I have got a bigger match tonight.

“I am the best in the world. I have said it throughout the year. Luke Humphries has been the best in the world. It doesn’t matter if you go out in the first round or second round, if you’re number one, you’re the best in the world.

“It’s another Luke-Luke final, some people like it, some people don’t.”

Littler, who has amassed £1.77million in prize money in less than two years, was made to work hard against Noppert, but eventually ran away with an 16-9 victory.

That set up yet another contest with Humphries, who has been the only man able to compete with the teenager.

Humphries, who beat Gerwyn Price 16-13 to book his place in a third successive major final, is hoping for a second crown in Wolverhampton.

The 30-year-old has won the World Masters and the Premier League this year, and he has waged war on his rival to regain the number one spot.

“This is the last day as number one I’ve been so happy and proud of myself,” Humphries said in his on-stage interview.

“For me it’s not about that tonight. It’s about picking up this trophy.

“When it gets to the Worlds, I’ve got one opportunity to take it back from him. I’ll be fighting hard, it’s a war now.”