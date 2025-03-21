Luke Littler seals spectacular nine-dart finish in another Premier League win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler crowned a third Premier League Darts win of the season with a nine-dart leg in his 6-4 final win over Michael van Gerwen.

Littler drove the Cardiff crowd wild with perfect darts in the fourth leg, and the 18-year-old had to be at his brilliant best to ward off a revitalised Van Gerwen.

The world champion hit a remarkable 10 180s and returned a match average of 112.50 to extend his Premier League lead to six points.

“I didn’t even realise the double 15 was in until Huw (Ware, referee) shouted it,” said reigning Premier League champion Littler of his final shot.

“I hit one two weeks ago at the Pro Tour and I went the treble 17, double 15 route after missing double 12 numerous times last year.

“So I think that’s the new route to go for this year. You’ve seen players in the world championships hit the nine and go out in that game, so I had to focus after that.

“Michael won the next two legs but I managed to get back into it. It’s good to pick up another nightly win, more crucial points, and to have a six-point over Luke (Humphries) is a good boost for myself.”

open image in gallery Luke Littler triumphed in Cardiff

In a match of the highest quality – Van Gerwen also hit four maximums and averaged 101.41 – Littler set the pattern by breaking the first throw of the match in 15 darts.

Van Gerwen responded instantly, but Littler broke again in 12 darts before extending a two-leg cushion with his perfect leg.

The see-saw nature of the continued as Van Gerwen levelled with the help of a bullseye finish, but Littler replied in kind and moved through the gears after being pulled back at 4-4.

Littler had earlier defeated Rob Cross 6-2 at the semi-final stage after eliminating Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in low-key affair in his first game.

Van Gerwen conquered Chris Dobey and Humphries to reach his first Premier League final of the season.

open image in gallery Gerwyn Price suffered an early victory in his hom event

Dobey was no match for Van Gerwen in his 6-2 semi-final defeat, but the Dutchman showed extraordinary resilience to stun Humphries. World No 1 out Humphries took out 121 in the opening leg and led 3-0 and 4-1. But Van Gerwen turned the tide with 10 and 11-dart legs and rattled off five straight legs to win.

Gerwyn Price’s homecoming fell flat as Rob Cross silenced the Welsh crowd with a dramatic 6-5 victory. The Iceman fought back to level after trailing 5-2, but Cross took out 170 in the decider with Price waiting on a double.

Meanwhile, Stephen Bunting suffered a 6-2 quarter-final defeat to Dobey and remains rock bottom without a point.