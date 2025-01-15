Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Phil Taylor has joked Luke Littler must overcome “Manchester United syndrome” in order to surpass his lofty record of 16 world titles.

The 17-year-old created history as the youngest player to win the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace this month to complete his meteoric rise.

And after just once world crown, Littler has his sights on Taylor with 30 years or more left at the top of the sport.

But Taylor, now 64, while supporting the youngster, insists he would be a superior player had their careers overlapped.

“If he wants to beat my world record, then he can go ahead and do it,” Taylor told the PA news agency.

“It’s going to be difficult, to win 16 titles you are going to have to be in a lot of finals.

“It’s a lot of darts, a lot of hotels, a lot of miles travelling. He’d have to play for the next 20 years to get close to my record and for 20 years he’s got to be dedicated and make sure he does everything right.

“It’s difficult when you are young and you have money in the bank. I was 30 when I won for the first time, so I’d done all that before.

open image in gallery

“You get what I used to call the Man Utd syndrome – and Liverpool have got it as well – where everybody raises their game against you, so you have to be at your best in every round.

“And it can take its toll on you. Especially when you get beaten because everyone questions you, ‘Why did he lose? What was wrong with him? Why has his bubble burst?’.

“Everybody loves to see you up there, and then they love seeing you get knocked off as well. It’s how you take it, but I think he is mentally strong enough to deal with it.

“I’ve had my day but I would have loved to play Luke at my best, we’d have had a cracking game. I think I’d have beaten him but I’m not sure!”

Littler has already transcended the sport in a way Taylor could never do, even with his total domination over a 20-year period.

open image in gallery

Taylor, although widely recognised within darts, is not bitter.

“Darts has gone crazy. You wouldn’t believe the difference since young Luke came along,” Taylor said.

“I’m fine about it, I’m too old for all that stuff now. I’ve had 40 years in my career, it can come and it can go. I have nothing but credit for the lad, I think the world of him. I think it’s great to see darts so popular.

“I’m fine, I’m loving my life.”

Littler’s emergence has seen the sport’s popularity boom and now fans can watch the MODUS Series – a weekly tournament that gives lower-level players a chance to win prize money – free and exclusively live on Pluto TV.

“For people who love darts, it’s great because it’s on 24 hours a day for them so they can pick and choose whenever they watch it,” Taylor, who is working as a pundit for Pluto TV, added. “It’s all new and exciting.”