Luke Littler celebrates personal milestone ahead of latest darts title defence

Darts sensation Luke Littler has successfully passed his practical driving test on his first attempt, clearing the way for him to drive himself to this weekend's Grand Slam of Darts.

The 18-year-old, who previously faced a significant hurdle with his theory test, requiring at least six attempts before passing in September, demonstrated a stark contrast in his practical skills.

Littler achieved a flawless pass, recording zero driving faults. Celebrating his success, he posted on Instagram: "Get innnn. First time and 0 minors."

This was echoed by the Colin Price Driving School, which shared: "Congratulations to Luke Littler on passing his driving test today at Warrington on his first attempt with ZERO driving faults absolutely Amazing achievement well done now enjoy that car."

open image in gallery Luke Littler claimed his first major ranking title when he won the Grand Slam of Darts last year (Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Having already amassed over £1.5 million in prize money, Littler had purchased his first car some time ago but endured a frustrating wait to get behind the wheel due to his theory test struggles.

Littler’s news of passing his test comes just days after he was unable to enter a Players Championship event as he arrived too late to register after getting stuck in a traffic jam.

He can now utilise his new driving licence to travel to Wolverhampton, where he will compete in the Grand Slam of Darts as the defending champion, having secured his first major ranking title in the 2024 final against Martin Lukeman with a dominant 16–3 victory.

Littler followed up that triumph by winning his first world title in January, beating three-time champion, Michael van Gerwen, 7-3 in the final.

He has since added the World Matchplay and World Grand Prix titles to his collection to close in on World No 1, Luke Humphries.

Littler still has a chance of topping the rankings before he heads back to Alexandra Palace to defend his world title next month.