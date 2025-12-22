Luke Littler reveals plan to deal with darts rival after ‘cheating’ claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler, the world number one, is bracing himself for a unique challenge at the World Championship as he prepares to face Mensur Suljovic, a player renowned for his deliberate, slow pace.

Having comfortably secured his spot in the third round with a dominant 3-0 victory over David Davies, Littler now confronts a tactical battle that could test his composure and rhythm on the oche.

The path to this encounter was paved with drama, as Suljovic overcame Joe Cullen 3-1 in a tense affair that saw Cullen accuse his Austrian opponent of "cheating" due to his notoriously slow play.

This reputation precedes Suljovic, who is widely expected to further decrease his speed in an attempt to unsettle the rapid-fire Littler.

open image in gallery Luke Littler, left, is safely through to the third round (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Despite admitting a preference for faster opponents, the teenage sensation appears unfazed by the prospect of Suljovic's "dark arts."

Littler acknowledged the impending tactical duel, stating: "It’s Mensur in my way now. As a player, you’ve just got to face what’s in front of you. You’ve got to face the challenges of what the player’s going to do."

He added, "There was a lot of talk about Mensur throwing slow. I’ve just got to be ready for it and see what happens."

Littler understands the impact of such tactics on players accustomed to a quicker tempo.

"For myself and a lot of other players, we have fast throws. You don’t want to be stood there for as long. Because you’re getting cold and you just want to get on with it."

However, he remains pragmatic about Suljovic’s approach: "But, if you start off darts slow like Mensur, he’s not going to change for anyone. He’s not going to change for me. He’s just going to do his job and he wants to win. I want to win."

Addressing Cullen’s strong reaction, Littler dismissed the notion of cheating.

"Joe’s felt like he’s slowed it down. It’s not cheating," he clarified. He explained Suljovic’s method: "It’s just for Mensur, obviously he flicks his flight and obviously he’s doing it until he feels settled. And if he does it, obviously, a bit longer against me, then I just have to wait for him and throw my darts."

open image in gallery Mensur Suljovic was accused of ‘cheating’ by Joe Cullen on Sunday (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Intriguingly, the Austrian had predicted this very match-up back in November, sending Littler a message on Instagram.

Littler recounted the exchange: "He said something like, ‘kind regards, good luck, see you in round three’ or something. And yeah, it’s happened and like I said, hopefully we can have a good game."

As the darts world watches, Littler is poised to navigate not just his opponent's skill, but also his unique psychological game.