Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Littler struggled to hit top form but still did enough to ease into the last 16 of the World Darts Championship with a 4-1 win over Ian White at Alexandra Palace.

The 17-year-old survived a series of errant doubles and had set darts against him in the first and fourth sets before finding his range when it mattered to sink his veteran opponent.

Littler, who averaged just under 98 for the match, told Sky Sports: “It was tough, Ian threw everything at me and I had to stay switched on.

“It was just a case of settling into it. I know what’s gone wrong tonight, the doubles, but most importantly, I’ve won.”

Littler almost suffered an early shock when White missed a dart for the first set, before more uncharacteristically loose doubles let the 54-year-old level the match at 1-1.

Luke Littler celebrates after winning his match against Ian White on day eleven of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace ( Zac Goodwin/PA Wire )

Littler looked to have stirred when he rounded off a much more impressive third set with a shot at bull, but he gifted White another set dart in the fourth before crucially snatching the set and moving on to complete his victory.

Littler will face Ryan Joyce in the last 16 after Joyce edged a nail-biting 4-3 win over Ryan Searle in the final match of the afternoon session.

At 3-2 down in the final set, Searle missed a single 20 to set up a dart at tops that would have tied the set at 3-3, and Joyce duly finished the job to earn his place in round four for the first time since 2019.

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen admitted he has plenty more to give after chiselling out a 4-2 win over last year’s quarter-finalist Brendan Dolan.

Van Gerwen, who is chasing his first title since 2019, charged through eight consecutive legs to seize control of the match at 3-1 but somewhat fell over the line after dropping a scrappy fifth set to the dogged Northern Irishman.

Van Gerwen told Sky Sports: “It was a really difficult game. Everyone knows Brendan doesn’t give up, and I tried to punish him at the right moments and wasn’t capable of doing that.

“After 1-1 I think I played some really good sets but I let it slip away with a few things. There’s still a lot of work to do, but I know I’m capable of doing it.”

Chris Dobey twice came from behind to beat Josh Rock 4-2 and move one win away from his third consecutive world quarter-final.

In the afternoon session, Nathan Aspinall fired a warning to his rivals after booking his place in the last 16 with a 4-0 win over Andrew Gilding.

The 33-year-old Aspinall did not have to be on his best form to beat his below-par opponent and maintain hopes of emulating his back-to-back semi-final appearances in 2019 and 2020.

But he believes an evident improvement in one of the weaker parts of his game augurs well for the sterner tests that will face him in the later stages.

Aspinall told Sky Sports: “Normally I’m really bad at finishing, that’s normally why I lose, but in the last two games I’ve scored very well. I don’t care about averages and numbers – I’m in the last 16.

“In the last six months I’ve been very flat when I’m playing and I’ve made a conscious effort to get that fire lit in my stomach. If I get the scoring going with that finishing, I’m tough to beat.”

Aspinall will face Ricardo Pietreczko in the last 16 after the German brushed aside Scott Williams 4-1, wrapping up his victory with an impressive 121 checkout.