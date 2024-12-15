Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Luke Humphries made a winning return to the scene of his greatest moment as he began the defence of his World Championship title in style.

Humphries was back on the Alexandra Palace stage almost one year on from his memorable win against Luke Littler in the 2024 final and made light work of Frenchman Thibault Tricole.

Tricole, who had earlier raised the curtain on the 2025 tournament with a first-round win over Joe Comito, was dispatched 3-0 in less than 16 minutes.

The world number one won nine consecutive legs to whitewash Tricole and ensured he came back after Christmas, where he could meet five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in the third round.

"It was nowhere near my best, but it is two different tournaments, all that matters is to win tonight," he said.

"If I'd have averaged 105 and lost it would have meant nothing. Now I can go into the second part of the tournament after Christmas.

open image in gallery Luke Humphries during his second round match against Thibault Tricole ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

"I am incredibly proud of the last 12 months, for me it has been one of the better years for a world champion since Michael van Gerwen won it.

"Even if I don't win again I will be proud of the year I have, but it would be a beautiful way to top it off if I could become back-to-back world champion. But I have five games to get through."

Jermaine Wattimena set up a second-round clash with James Wade on Monday after a bruising 3-0 win over Stefan Bellmont.

open image in gallery Jermaine Wattimena of the Netherlands celebrates winning ( EPA )

The Dutchman is enjoying an impressive end to the year and after reaching the final of the European Championship in October, believes he can go all the way on the biggest stage.

"I look at it match to match, but the biggest success is you winning the World Championship," he said.

"If you can hit the final of the European Championship you can hit the final of the World Championship as well. But it is step by step. I will try."

Keane Barry is back into the second round for the third time after he beat erratic Belgian Kim Huybrechts 3-1.

The Irishman is back on the stage on Monday night when he will fancy his chances of beating former world champion Gerwyn Price, who has had a horror year, failing to get past the fourth round in any of the televised major tournaments.