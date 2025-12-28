Luke Humphries survives scare as he reaches last 16 at World Championship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World number two Luke Humphries survived a scare against German Gabriel Clemens before booking his place in the World Championship last 16.

The 2024 champion was almost taken to a deciding set after a stunning fightback from Clemens at Alexandra Palace but held his nerve to edge through 4-2.

There was no hint of the drama to come as Humphries eased through the opening two sets and then took a tight third.

Yet a brilliant 125 checkout – bull, 25, bull – from Clemens in that third set sparked a revival which saw the underdog pull back to 3-2.

At 2-2 in the sixth set Clemens then had three darts to level the match but he was unable to take them and Humphries capitalised to finish the job.

He celebrated victory with a huge roar of relief, leaving Clemens – who averaged 101.49 – to reflect on what might have been.

Humphries told Sky Sports: “When I had that double to go 3-0 up I thought I had control and I don’t feel like I dropped off.

“Gabriel got a lot better and really made me work hard for it. If that double hadn’t gone in and it had been 3-3… I’m panicking.

“For me to get that double – you’ve seen the celebration there at the end – it means a lot. That could be the difference between being a two-time world champion and not.”

open image in gallery Van Gerwen felt he did not need his best to beat Merk (John Walton/PA)

A crowd including Tottenham’s James Maddison and Ryder Cup golfers Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton also saw three-time world champion Michael Van Gerwen beat Arno Merk 4-1.

The Dutchman, who averaged 99.7, produced some of his best play at the championship so far as he overcame the in-form German to set up a clash with Scottish veteran Gary Anderson.

Van Gerwen later claimed he had not been challenged and still had plenty of room for improvement.

He said: “Was it a contest? Not for me. I played too well today (for) him. We all know what he is capable of but I played good today.

“I think I had more in my power if I wanted to but I didn’t need it. Overall I think I played an OK game.”

Earlier two-time champion Anderson, 55, maintained his impressive form by holding his nerve in the deciding set to beat Jermaine Wattimena 4-3.

open image in gallery Gary Anderson will face Van Gerwen in the last 16 (John Walton/PA)

Dutchman Wattimena saved four match darts in total, while Anderson missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the decider before sealing a thrilling win.

Rob Cross, another past winner, thrashed Damon Heta 4-0 to book a date with reigning champion Luke Littler while Devon’s Ryan Searle beat German number one Martin Schindler 4-0.

Dutchman Gian Van Veen underlined his credentials with a 4-1 win over Madars Razma of Latvia.

