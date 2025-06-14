Luke Littler and Luke Humphries booed before stunning World Cup of Darts upset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Luke Littler and Luke Humphries were booed at the World Cup of Darts before suffering a shock at the hands of Germany to exit the tournament in the second round.

The pair walked out to the stage in Frankfurt to Frank Les’ iconic ‘Vindaloo’, sparking loud jeers with the local fans combining to produce a hostile atmosphere for the last two world champions.

Humphries could be seen laughing at the reception as their names were read out, while Littler was more composed and straight-faced, staring at the floor.

And the noisy atmosphere appears to leave both players off their games, with a sluggish start handing Martin Schindler and Ricardo Pietreczko an early lead.

And the Germans eventually ran away with a comfortable 8-4 victory to leave the No 1 and No 2 ranked players in the world stunned.

open image in gallery Luke Littler of England looks on in the second round match against Germany ( Getty Images )

Humphries and Littler were both made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours thanks to their contribution to the sport in recent years.

The 18-year-old is primarily responsible for opening up the sport to a new audience, but Humphries has stood alongside him and hailed himself and his rival as “pioneers” of the game.

“It’s something that me and Luke have really done together,” he told the PA news agency.

“I know he’s done it on a much bigger scale, and from a younger generational part of it, but I think him having someone that can compete with him, compete against him and push him all the way, it’s made it really exciting for the sport.

open image in gallery Martin Schindler of Germany celebrates against England ( Getty Images )

“I think that’s grown so many new fans. Everyone’s talking about darts now, and I think that we’re two of the pioneering parts of that.

“We’ve changed the face of darts over the last couple of years. It’s starting to become a younger man’s game. It’s nice to be at the forefront of that.”

Less than two years ago, Humphries’ future was in doubt after he suffered anxiety attacks, but he went on a winning spree that has turned his life around and will lead to a visit to the royal family.

“I feel really good about it, it’s obviously something that was very unexpected,” he added.

“When I got the letter, I kind of couldn’t believe when I opened it and it’s a very proud moment.

“My mum and dad are obviously incredibly proud as well. Their son’s obviously getting an MBE, which is quite a feat, to be honest.

“It usually happens later on in people’s careers, but it’s happened in mine pretty early.

“I feel pretty blessed, to be honest, I’m fortunate enough to get one.

open image in gallery Luke Humphries of England in action in Frankfurt ( Getty Images )

“My girlfriend and my son will be very, very proud, especially my son. When he grows up and understands what it means, I’m sure he’d be very, very proud.”

Humphries was congratulated on his honour by Littler, who earlier this year became the youngest ever world champion at the age of 17 years and 347 days.

“He’s a fantastic ambassador for darts and, although he’s a rival, I can’t wait to partner him in the World Cup this weekend,” Littler said on the PDC website.

On being made an MBE himself, Littler added: “This is an amazing and unexpected honour, but one which I am very grateful for.

“To receive a recognition like this is something I had never thought would be possible and it is a proud moment.

“It’s unbelievable what I’ve done for my sport. I’m happy, my family is happy and I can’t wait to receive it.”

PA contributed to this report