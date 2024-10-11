James Wade hails Luke Humphries as one of darts’ three greatest world champions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



James Wade has defended Luke Humphries, believing there are just two better world champions than the man who currently holds the title.

Humphries won his maiden world championship title at Alexandra Palace in January, which has sparked off a dominant 12 months.

Including clinching the title at the start of the year, Humphries’ run to the top started with the World Grand Prix title in 2023, before following it up with the Grand Slam of Darts, Players Championship Finals and then the World Championships.

Humphries also added the World Cup of Darts and the World Matchplay and is in action in the World Grand Prix again on Friday, October 12.

Speaking after his 3-0 win over Gerwyn Price, James Wade said on Thursday: “I would like to say me and Gary Anderson don’t get on very well, at times.

“But what I will say is, I believe Luke Humphries is probably the second or third best world champion we have ever had.

“We have had [lots of] world champions. Luke Humphries has won almost everything after the World Championship, and before it.

“I really think the public and yourselves [the media] are failing a bit. We have never had a world champion like it. The last world champion we had as good as him, maybe Michael (Van Gerwen), but before him Phil Taylor.”

Wade’s comments came after Gary Anderson launched a defence of Humphries earlier in the week saying the current world champion gets “overlooked” and deserves “more respect”.

Wade added: “I feel really sorry for Luke Humphries. I don’t need to do this. I could have finished the conversation 30 seconds ago and walked out of the door.

“You’re not going to get someone as great as him for a long time. I think we need to celebrate it. The things he’s doing are magnificent.

“I’m not going to rant on as much as Gary did, but the things he’s done and the things he’s won. Tell me another world champion that’s won as much as he’s done afterwards.”