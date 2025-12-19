World Darts Championship suspends player due to failed drugs test
Dom Taylor is out of the World Championship after failing a drugs test following his opening win over Oskar Lukasiak
Dom Taylor has been suspended from the World Darts Championship after the Englishman failed a drugs test, the Darts Regulation Authority said.
The 27-year-old beat Sweden's Oskar Lukasiak in the first round of the tournament on Sunday and was due to play Jonny Clayton in the second round. Clayton will now advance to the third round.
“On 19 December, the DRA was notified of an adverse analytical finding in respect of the player Dom Taylor resulting from a test conducted on 14 December,” a statement said.
“As a result of this and in line with relevant DRA processes, Dom Taylor has been suspended from participating in any DRA regulated events with immediate effect.
“This matter will now be the subject of a disciplinary process in line with the relevant DRA Anti-Doping Rules. The DRA will not be making any further comment pending the outcome of this confidential process.”
