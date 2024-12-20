Darts player Sandro Eric Sosing taken to hospital minutes before World Championship match
Sandro Eric Sosing fell ill shortly before his first-round match against Ian White at Alexandra Palace
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Philippine darts player Sandro Eric Sosing has withdrawn from the World Championship on “medical grounds”.
Sosing felt chest pains while practising ahead of his first-round match with Ian White at Alexandra Palace in north London, and was taken to hospital for assessment.
Sosing is ranked 225th in the world, and is one of a quartet of players from the Philippines taking part in this year’s World Championship. The 41-year-old, who won his first Asian Tour title in March, qualified for the tournament after finishing runner-up in the PDC Asian Championship.
The PDC said in a statement: “Sandro Eric Sosing has withdrawn from his match with Ian White on medical grounds. Sosing reported chest pains whilst practicing and following an on site assessment by medical staff he has been taken for further treatment.”
White will now play fellow Englishman Ritchie Edhouse in the second round, with the winner of that match likely to face Luke Littler, the fourth seed, if the 17-year-old sensation can beat Ryan Meikle in his opening contest on Saturday evening.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments