A lucky spectator watching the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace won a random £60,000 cash prize after Dutchman Christian Kist threw the first nine-darter of the tournament.

Kist threw the perfect leg of darts in his first-round match against Madars Razma, and also earned himself a bumper payday, scooping £60,000 – more than he would have earned had he reached the quarter-final stage.

Kist achieved the feat by hitting back-to-back 180s and finished it off with a treble 20, treble 19 and a magical double 12 to send Ally Pally wild and claim the first set.

But there was more joy for a fan named Kris, from Sutton, who was attending the action as a birthday present from him grandad, who gave him the ticket last week. He was chosen at random to win the cash prize as part of title sponsor Paddy Power’s BIGGER 180 campaign.

The charity Prostate Cancer UK also received £60,000.

The fan said: “I am speechless to be honest. I didn’t expect it to happen to me. I am shaking still, I can’t believe it. I am a massive darts fan, I came to a final 10 years ago with my brother and grandad, who I am here with tonight. I haven’t been back since.

“This was a birthday present so it makes it even better, my grandad got me tickets, it makes it even sweeter.”

open image in gallery Lucky fan Kris from Sutton has won £60,000 after Christian Kist’s nine-dart finish

Asked whether his grandad would receive some of the windfall, he replied: “I have no idea. Me and my partner have moved into a flat this year so maybe I’ll stick some on the mortgage or a nice holiday. I don’t know, it’s a lot of money, it’s a lot to think about.”

Despite Kist’s thrilling moment, Latvian star Razma kept his composure to rattle off the next three sets and triumph 3-1 to set up a second-round clash with another Dutchman, Dirk van Duijvenbode, on Sunday afternoon.

It is the 15th nine-dart finish in the history of the PDC World Championship and first since the greatest leg in the history of the sport when Michael Smith achieved the feat in the 2023 final, moments after Michael van Gerwen had missed the ninth dart in his attempt.

“This perfect leg of darts means Christian has etched his name in the darting history books – but he’s also helped raise an incredible £60,000,” Prostate Cancer UK chief executive Laura Kerby said.

“This iconic tournament has seen us make a huge difference to men affected by prostate cancer, one maximum at a time.”

additional reporting by PA