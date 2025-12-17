World Darts Championship Day 7 tips

It feels like weeks have passed since reigning champion Luke Littler beat Darius Labanauskas in his opening match at Alexandra Palace, with 40 other matches taking place since then in the expanded competition.

We’ve also seen the return of the wasp, players leaving covered in blood, as well as the usual fancy dress and clever banners.

As we look ahead to the day seven action, we’ve picked out three best bets which combine to make a 23/1 treble with the selected darts betting sites, including Betfred.

Raymond van Barneveld vs Stefan Bellmont

(8pm)

Five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld is back in action on Wednesday when he faces Switzerland’s Stefan Bellmont at Ally Pally.

It’s not been a happy hunting ground for the Dutch star in recent years, with a fourth-round appearance in 2024 his best run since reaching the quarter-finals in 2018, and he’s not going into the match in the best form either.

He suffered a second-round exit, losing 3–1 to Nick Kenny 12 months ago, but he will hope his experience counts for something against Bellmont, who is yet to win at this tournament.

He made his debut last year, losing 3-0 to Jermaine Wattimena, but the value on betting sites might lie with him producing a better showing this time around and taking one set off Barney.

World Darts Championship Day 7 prediction 1: Van Barneveld to win 3-1 - 14/5 Unibet

James Wade vs Ryusei Azemoto

(9pm)

James Wade has enjoyed a pretty successful 2025 to date, reaching the finals of both the UK Open and the World Matchplay, where he was beaten by Luke Littler.

He also won his first PDC title since November 2022 when he beat Scott Williams in the final of the Players Championship 19.

At Ally Pally, he has been knocked out at the second-round stage for the last three years in a row and would love to end that run this time around.

In Ryusei Azemoto, he is facing another player looking for his first win at the World Darts Championship, after his first appearance last year ended in a 3-2 defeat by Wesley Plaisier.

The Japanese hit a 102 checkout in that game and Betfred are offering World Darts Championship odds of 5/4 in their #PickYourPunt section for this match on both players hitting ton-plus checkouts.

World Darts Championship Day 7 prediction 2: Both Wade and Azemoto to score 1+ 100+ checkouts each - 5/4 Betfred

Martin Schindler vs Stephen Burton

(10pm)

The 13th seed Martin Schindler has already made history this year, becoming the first German player to reach the top 16 in the world in September, and he now sits 13th after a steady year on the tour.

This is his seventh appearance at Ally Pally, with his best run being a pair of third-round appearances in 2023 and 2024, losing 4–3 to Michael Smith and Scott Williams.

He entered the tournament at the second-round stage last year and lost 3–0 to Callan Rydz, and in Stephen Burton, he also faces a player looking for his first win at the tournament.

The Ipswich-born player is making his third Ally Pally appearance and has lost both of his previous matches 3-0 to Ryan Searle and Alexander Merkx.

World Darts Championship Day 7 prediction 3: Schindler to win 3-0 - 11/4 Unibet

