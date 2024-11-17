Rugby codes cast aside historic differences in hybrid game to aid MND research

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One hundred and twenty nine years after the schism that split rugby down the middle, the two codes cast aside their historic differences at Headingley in a unique hybrid game to aid research into Motor Neurone Disease.

The ‘745 Game’ – named for the shirt numbers worn by Rob Burrow, former Gloucester player Ed Slater and Scotland great Doddie Weir – ended in a 33-21 victory for the league side in a tight and spirited affair.

Former England rugby union and rugby league stars including Danny Cipriani, Billy Twelvetrees and Danny McGuire – who won eight Super Grand Finals alongside Burrow – were among those who pulled their boots back on for the occasion.

“It was great to get everyone in the same stadium for a great cause, said Cipriani, who pulled his boots back on for the first time since he left Premiership club Bath in 2022.

“How often do we all get together in one place? There’s no rivalries or division, no segregation, we’re all here for the same reason and that’s why it feels so good.”

Slater’s daughters Edie and Flo and Burrow’s daughters Macy and Maya led out the two teams, while Jackson Burrow and Frank Slater delivered the match ball to referee Ben Thaler.

The 13-a-side showdown included unlimited tackles in each team’s own half but six after halfway, uncontested scrums and line-outs, with five points awarded for a try and two each for a conversion and a drop goal.

Within the first two minutes, Cipriani sent 42-year-old former Exeter and England flanker Tom Johnson ploughing half the length of the pitch to open the scoring under the posts.

McGuire, who was recently installed as head coach of Castleford, nipped through to level for the league side and Paul McShane and Waine Pryce also crossed before ex-Bath winger Matt Banahan pulled one back to make the half-time score 19-14 to Burrow’s team.

A converted try by Twelvetrees gave Slater’s side the edge before McGuire fittingly ignited Burrow’s men to victory with his second try, Pryce also completed his double to wrap up victory.

Another Leeds great, 52-year-old Barrie McDermott, who was tempted out of his usual role in the Headingley hospitality suite at the last minute to play a short cameo role, paid tribute to Burrow.

“We’re all here to support our friends and I know one man who would be laughing his socks off, looking down from above and saying, ‘you silly old fool’,” laughed McDermott, who was comically sent off in the final seconds.

Echoing Cipriani’s views on the unique nature of the cross-code challenge, he added: “There’s no animosity, no tribalism. We’re here to support rugby as a collective.”

Burrow spent his entire career with Leeds Rhinos, cementing his place as one of the club’s all-time greats.

Following his MND diagnosis, he – alongside his friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield – raised millions to help build a new care centre for MND patients.

Former Gloucester and England star Slater was diagnosed with the disease in 2022, while Weir died that same year after a brave five-year battle.

The cross-code fixture represented a new development in matches between the two codes, with previous meetings involving halves or whole matches played under established union and league rules respectively.

In two matches in 1996, Wigan beat Bath 82-6 under league rules, before Bath won the union rematch 44-19.

In a match between Sale and St Helens in 2003, the former built up a 41-0 half-time lead under union rules, before Saints responded with 39 unanswered points under league rules after the break.