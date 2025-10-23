Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Chess federation investigates Vladimir Kramnik over ‘horrible’ attacks after death of grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky

Magnus Carlsen was among a number of leaders in the chess community to condemn Russian grandmaster Kramnik over his online attacks on Naroditsky, which are now being looked into following the American’s sudden death

Julien Pretot
Thursday 23 October 2025 01:59 EDT
Comments
American chess star Daniel Naroditsky died aged 29
American chess star Daniel Naroditsky died aged 29 (Charlotte Chess Center)

The world chess federation (Fide) said on Wednesday it was addressing former world champion Vladimir Kramnik's public attacks on US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, whose sudden death this week at 29 has prompted outrage and calls for action.

The cause of Naroditsky's death has not been made public.

Fide CEO Emil Sutovsky told Reuters the organisation was “looking into” Kramnik’s year-long campaign accusing Naroditsky of online cheating.

Naroditsky, a popular commentator and streamer, denied any wrongdoing and appeared visibly distressed in his final Twitch broadcast last weekend, where he referred to the toll the controversy had taken on him, according to the now-deleted video.

Chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky
Chess grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky (Charlotte Chess Center)

World No 2 Hikaru Nakamura condemned Kramnik's conduct in a stream following Naroditsky's death, using an expletive to denounce the Russian's behaviour. Former world champion Magnus Carlsen told viewers in a separate broadcast that Kramnik's treatment of Naroditsky was "horrible".

Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin said on X that Kramnik "needs to pay for what he's doing", alleging that Naroditsky had been under "immense stress" from the accusations. Chess streamer Nemo Zhou also urged Fide to intervene, calling the situation "unacceptable".

Fide expressed condolences to Naroditsky's family and said it would honour him with a special award recognising his contributions as a player, teacher and commentator.

Kramnik, who has made similar public accusations against other players in recent years, told Reuters: "I'd rather tell the story in whole, no wish commenting on Emil Sutovsky statement, but will comment on FIDE president (Arkady Dvorkovich) statement, if it will appear."

Vladimir Kramnik
Vladimir Kramnik

Kramnik, the world champion from 2000-07, is widely considered one of the greatest players in the sport.

Naroditsky, a Stanford graduate and former world under-12 champion whose parents were Jewish emigrants from the Soviet Union, was a leading figure in online chess with hundreds of thousands of followers across YouTube and Twitch. He finished ninth in last year's blitz world championship.

Reuters

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in