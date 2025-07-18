Daniel Dubois believes beating Oleksandr Usyk would put him among greats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Dubois believes a victory in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk would put him among boxing’s greats.

Dubois has the chance to become the first undisputed British heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis when he faces Usyk, who stopped him in 2023.

Following his devastating demolition job on Anthony Joshua last year, Dubois headlines Wembley again in a bid to add to his IBF title against the unbeaten Ukrainian.

“Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson and Rocky (Marciano) and all of those greats who have come and gone,” Dubois said when asked who his boxing idols are.

“This fight puts me up there with all of them and to be remembered through all kinds of history.

“It speaks for itself on Saturday and then I’ll put myself up there. I’ll bring chaos to the ring and win by any means necessary.”

It has not been a smooth journey to the top for Greenwich-born Dubois.

He was heavily criticised for his 2020 defeat to Joe Joyce before he managed to string together four straight wins prior to his round-nine loss to Usyk in Poland two years ago.

He has since been on a devastating run, stopping Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Joshua in the space of nine months between December 2023 and September 2024 to earn himself a rematch.

“I couldn’t of imagined and wouldn’t of known how it would happen but I would’ve loved to believe that I would get there you know?,” Dubois added on whether his younger self would have thought he would get a chance at undisputed status.

“It’s been a long road with a lot of work, going to the gym with my dad, sparring, training, it’s been a long road and I’ve been training for this day for a long time.

“I believed in myself, Frank (Warren) has been there matching us right and the whole team has been moving forward and staying focused.”

Queensbury promoter Warren said: “Last time they were fighting Daniel the boy, now they’re fighting Daniel the man and that’s the difference.

“On the strength of his record, he’s the best heavyweight of his generation (Usyk) but everyone is the best until they get beaten and I think his time is up.

“Daniel has the tools and the ability to do the business and come away with the prize.”