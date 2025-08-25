Multiple bikes stolen in Visma-Lease a Bike burglary at Vuelta a Espana
The team of race leader Jonas Vingegaard reported on Monday that several bikes were stolen overnight
The team of Vuelta a Espana leader Jonas Vingegaard suffered a setback at the end of the second stage of the race, with several bikes stolen in a major burglary.
Thefts from team trucks storing bikes have become more commonplace in recent years, with French team Cofidis losing 11 bikes believed to be worth around $170,000 at this year’s Tour de France, and TotalEnergies the victim of a similar crime at the previous year’s race.
Cofidis’ bikes resurfaced the day the theft was discovered, with some stashes in bushes near the hotel the team was staying in.
Visma-Lease a Bike, the latest team to fall foul of criminal gangs targeting bike races, posted on X on Monday: “Last night, our mechanics’ truck was broken into and several bikes were stolen. Our mechanics are working hard to ensure that the team is fully prepared for the third stage.
“The police have launched an investigation into the incident.”
The theft occurred after stage two, which was won by Visma rider and two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, whose win propelled him into the overall lead of the race.
Daniel Benson, of the Daniel Benson Cycling Substack, reported that “the majority” of Visma’s bikes were taken, but that the team should be equipped with enough spares for all its riders to start. Italian outlet Tuttobicisport claimed that 18 bikes were stolen, estimating they were worth €250,000.
Benson reported that the thieves had used a pickaxe to smash into the vehicle storing the bikes.
Visma were down to seven riders from their original eight by stage three, with Axel Zingle unable to start following a crash on stage two.
The Frenchman came down heavily in a crash in wet conditions which also brought down several of his teammates, including Vingegaard, and dislocated his shoulder twice before eventually finishing the stage last.
There was also a moment of confusion as it was reported that Zingle’s bike, which he handed to a spectator when he required medical assistance, was stolen, with the rider forced to wait until the team car arrived with a spare for him to continue the race.
The team later clarified that the bike was handed in to the broom wagon - the final car in the race - due to a “misunderstanding”.
Vingegaard did not appear badly hampered by the crash, outsprinting general classification rival Giulio Ciccone on the steep final climb to seal the stage win in Limone Piemonte, Italy.
The race remains on Italian soil for stage three, a hilly 134km run from San Maurizio Canavese to Ceres.
