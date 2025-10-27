Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Track Cycling World Championships 2025: Medal table, schedule and full results

Britain’s 22-strong team finished with four golds and a total of 14 medals, the most of any team, in Santiago, Chile

Flo Clifford
Monday 27 October 2025 07:40 EDT
Comments
Katie Archibald and Maddie Leech took an impressive victory in the Madison
Katie Archibald and Maddie Leech took an impressive victory in the Madison (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Great Britain finished this year’s Track Cycling World Championships with four golds and the highest overall medal tally of any nation, 14, beating last year’s tally of 13.

The 22-strong team finished the week in Santiago second in the medal table, however, behind a powerhouse Dutch squad. The Netherlands picked up nine golds as they continued their dominance on the track, with Harrie Lavreysen completing the clean sweep of all four world sprint titles for the first time.

GB’s golds came courtesy of 21-year-old Josh Tarling, who won the points race at his maiden elite track world championships, and Josh Charlton, who landed the individual pursuit world title.

Anna Morris defended her individual pursuit world title with another commanding performance ahead of teammate Josie Knight, who took silver, while Katie Archibald and Maddie Leech came out on top in a hectic women’s Madison race, the latter winning gold for her debut world championships medal.

Britain also took silver medals in both the men’s and women’s team sprint - behind the Dutch - as well as the men’s madison, men’s sprint, women’s keirin, women’s points and elimination races, while Joe Truman took bronze in the kilo time trial.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Track Cycling World Championships medal table

Track Cycling World Championships results and full schedule

Wednesday-Saturday times BST, Sunday times GMT

WEDNESDAY 22 OCTOBER

Scratch race 10 km - Final - Women

🥇Lorena Wiebes (NED)

🥈Amalie Dideriksen (DEN)

🥉Prudence Fowler (NZL)

Team GB's Matt Richardson will head to Chile having broken the flying lap world record twice this summer
Team GB's Matt Richardson will head to Chile having broken the flying lap world record twice this summer (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Team sprint - Final - Women

🥇Netherlands (Kimberley Kalee, Hetty van de Wouw, Steffie van der Peet)

🥈Great Britain (Emma Finucane, Iona Moir, Rhianna Parris-Smith)

🥉Australia (Alessia McCaig, Molly McGill, Kristine Perkins)

Team sprint - Final - Men

🥇Netherlands (Roy van den Berg, Jeffrey Hoogland, Harrie Lavreysen)

🥈Great Britain (Joe Truman, Matthew Richardson, Hamish Turnball)

🥉Australia (Daniel Barber, Ryan Elliott, Leigh Hoffman)

THURSDAY 23 OCTOBER

Men’s scratch - Final - Men

🥇Moritz Augenstein (GER)

🥈Yanne Dorenbos (NED)

🥉Iuri Leitao (POR)

Men’s keirin - Final - Men

🥇Harrie Lavreysen (NED)

🥈Leigh Hoffman (AUS)

🥉Jeffrey Hoogland (NED)

Elimination race - Final - Women

🥇Lara Gillespie (IRL)

🥈Katie Archibald (GBR)

🥉Helene Hesters (BEL)

Team pursuit - Final - Men’s

🥇Denmark

🥈Australia

🥉New Zealand

FRIDAY 24 OCTOBER

Points race - Final - Men

🥇Josh Tarling (GBR)

🥈Peter Moore (USA)

🥉Clement Petit (FRA)

Kilometre time trial - Final - Men

🥇Harrie Lavreysen (NED)

🥈Jeffrey Hoogland (NED)

🥉 Joe Truman (GBR)

Individual pursuit - Finals - Men

🥇Josh Charlton (GBR)

🥈Rasmus Pedersen (DEN)

🥉Anders Johnson (USA)

Omnium - Women

🥇Lorena Wiebes(NED)

🥈Marion Borras (FRA)

🥉Amalie Dideriksen (DEN)

Sprint - Finals - Women

🥇Hetty van de Wouw (NED)

🥈Mina Sato (JPN)

🥉Alina Lysenko (Neutral athlete)

SATURDAY 25 OCTOBER

Kilometre time trial - Final - Women

🥇Hetty van de Wouw (NED)

🥈Iana Burkalova (Neutral athlete)

🥉Ellesse Andrews (NZL)

Madison 30km - Final - Women

🥇Great Britain (Katie Archibald, Maddie Leech)

🥈France (Victoire Berteau, Marion Borras)

🥉Italy (Chiara Consonni, Vittoria Guazzini)

Individual pursuit - Finals - Women

🥇Anna Morris (GBR)

🥈Josie Knight (GBR)

🥉Chloe Dygert (USA)

Omnium - Points race 25km - Men

🥇Albert Torres Barcelo (SPA)

🥈Kazushige Kuboki (JPN)

🥉Lindsay de Vylder (BEL)

SUNDAY 26 OCTOBER

Points race 25km - Final - Women

🥇Yareli Acevedo Mendoza (MEX)

🥈Anna Morris (GBR)

🥉Bryony Botha (NZL)

Elimination - Final - Men

🥇Elia Viviani (ITA)

🥈Campbell Stewart (NZL)

🥉Yoeri Havik (NED)

Keirin - Final - Women

🥇Mina Sato (JPN)

🥈Emma Finucane (GBR)

🥉Stefany Lorena Cuadrado Florez (COL)

Sprint - Final - Men

🥇Harrie Lavreysen (NED)

🥈Matthew Richardson (GBR)

🥉Leigh Hoffman (AUS)

Madison 50km - Final - Men

🥇Belgium (Lindsay de Vylder, Fabio van den Bossche)

🥈Great Britain (Mark Stewart, Josh Tarling)

🥉Denmark (Niklas Larsen, Lasse Leth)

