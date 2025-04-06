Tadej Pogacar gets revenge on Mathieu van der Poel with dominant Tour of Flanders victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another blistering attack from Tadej Pogacar saw the world champion win the Tour of Flanders cobbled classic for the second time.

Pogacar had plenty of time to raise his arms above his head and soak up the applause of the crowd as he soloed to victory after taking off on the third and final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont.

The three-time Tour de France champion had launched his last and decisive attack on the penultimate climb - about 18 kilometers (11 miles) from the finish — and not even defending champion Mathieu van der Poel could stay on his wheel.

"I'm so happy to win in this jersey this race," said the UAE Team Emirates rider. "The plan was to go from (Oude Kwaremont) and we followed the plan even though we had some crashes in the team — but we made it and we stick to the plan."

Pogacar finished 1 minute, 1 second ahead of Mads Pedersen, who edged out Van der Poel in a four-man sprint for second, just ahead of Wout van Aert and Jasper Stuyven.

Also known as De Ronde (The Tour), the Tour of Flanders is one of cycling's most challenging one-day races and was first held in 1913. This year's 268.9-kilometer (167-mile) route featured 16 short but punishing climbs and several cobblestone sections.

It was a second victory for Pogacar after he won in 2023. The Slovenian didn't defend his title last year, when Van der Poel claimed a record-equaling third win.

It was expected to be another episode of the great rivalry between Pogacar and Van der Poel, who had won the recent Milan-San Remo, and so it proved.

Van der Poel had escaped unscathed from an early crash and the duo played cat and mouse with each other in the final 50 kilometers (31 miles), with each matching the other's attacks, before Pogacar left the Dutch cyclist and the other hopefuls in the distance.

open image in gallery Tadej Pogacar blasted away over the cobbled climbs of Flanders ( Belga/AFP via Getty Images )

"I was already on the limit from quite far," Van der Poel said. "The crash of course was not ideal, but I think we put up a good fight with the team and I did everything I could and I'm happy with the podium.

"Of course it's never good to be in a crash but I think the damage was still quite okay for the crash, I was lucky."

The Tour of Flanders is one of the "monuments" of cycling — the five most prestigious one-day events in the sport — along with Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Liege-Bastogne-Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.

The two Pogacar has yet to win are Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix, which has even tougher cobbles than Flanders. Pogacar is going to attempt the grueling French classic for the first time next Sunday.

"It's a completely different race, but I will accept the challenge and try to do my best," Pogacar said. "I know this Flanders suits me a bit better, but you never know."

In the women’s race, Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky matched Pogacar in winning with the rainbow bands as the world champion sprinted to a third victory on home roads.

A winner in 2022 and 2023, Kopecky powered free of Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Liane Lippert and Kasia Niewiadoma to secure her first win of the year.

AP