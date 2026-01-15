Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ten British host towns and cities have been revealed as the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes routes were confirmed on Thursday.

The men’s race will begin in Edinburgh and take in Carlisle, the Lake District, Liverpool and Cardiff, while the Femmes race will start in Leeds and cross to Manchester, followed by a second stage across the Snake Pass from Manchester to Sheffield, before a third stage in London.

It is the third time the world’s most famous bike race has begun in the UK, following starts in 2007 and 2014, and the first time the men’s edition has started in Scotland and travelled through Wales.

“Wales is proud to host a stage of the Tour for the first time, which will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase our stunning landscapes,” said Eluned Morgan, the first minister of Wales. “Hosting the final UK stage of the men’s race will raise Wales’ profile as a world-class destination for cyclists and other visitors, while inspiring more people to get active and deliver lasting benefits for Wales.”

The 2014 Grand Depart drew an estimated 3.5 million people to the roads of Yorkshire, and British Cycling has estimated that 10 million will come out to watch over the six days of action next summer.

“The UK has always welcomed the Tour with passion and pride, and the route details we are revealing today reflect the beauty and diversity of Britain’s terrain,” Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said. “Bringing both Grand Departs here is a testament to the strength of our partnership with British Cycling and the enthusiasm of the UK.”

The Tour de France Femmes was relaunched in 2022 as an eight-day stage race organised by ASO. Race director Marion Rousse said bringing the event to Britain represented a significant milestone. “These stages clearly reflect the race’s ambition: to continue growing women’s cycling and to inspire future generations,” she said.

Prudhomme was joined by British cycling star Lizzie Deignan at Leeds Civic Hall on Thursday, which was transformed into a striking display celebrating previous British Grand Departs and showcasing all six UK stages.

British Cycling said it plans to recruit more than 7,000 volunteers for the Grand Departs and will invest in a social impact initiative called Joy.

“Through Joy — our collective, game-changing social impact programme — we will put opportunity, wellbeing and community pride at the heart of this moment in sporting history,” British Cycling chief executive Jon Dutton said.

The Tour de France first visited Britain in 1974, when Plymouth hosted a stage, and returned in 1994 with a start in Dover to mark the opening of the Channel Tunnel. London hosted the Grand Depart in 2007, followed by Leeds in 2014, when vast crowds lined the Yorkshire roads.

The return of the Tour de France to Britain, alongside the first UK staging of the Tour de France Femmes, is the result of a collaboration between race owners ASO, British Cycling, UK Sport, and the UK, Scottish and Welsh governments.

Additional reporting by Reuters