Remco Evenepoel wins on return from horror crash

Remco Evenepoel made his competitive return in spectacular fashion by winning the Brabantse Pijl in Flanders on Friday, four months after suffering serious injuries in a crash.

The Soudal-Quick Step rider was locked in an intense battle with compatriot Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a bike) for much of the final portion of the race, before emerging victorious in a sprint to the line.

Evenepoel, a double Olympic champion, said before the race that he thought his cycling career may be over in December after he crashed into a postal vehicle's open door while he was on a training ride.

The 25-year-old Belgian suffered multiple injuries, including fractures to his rib, shoulder blade and hand, and contusions to his lungs.

"I really needed this race to find some answers to all the questions I had, and now I feel a big relief," Evenepoel said.

"Winning this race, in a sprint against Wout, gives me a lot of confidence for the next competitions. During the race I felt that the legs were pretty good, so I decided to attack and we opened a gap.

"It made us believe in our chances, and we kept going until it was just me and Wout in the closing kilometre. I felt that I was strong in the finale and gave my best there. It was a perfect day for us and it brought me a lot of satisfaction."

It was Evenepoel's first win since he retained his world road time trial title in Zurich, Switzerland in September.

Evenepoel will next race in the Amstel Gold Race, La Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege, which he has won twice.