Teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer has died after a crash at the Road World Championships in Zurich, Switzerland.

Furrer came off the road during the women’s junior road race on Thursday. Cycling’s governing body, the UCI, said the 18-year-old was immediately airlifted to hospital by emergency helicopter, where she died from a severe head injury.

“It is with great sadness that the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships in Zurich (Switzerland) today learned the tragic news of the death of young Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer,” it said in a statement.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her. The 18-year-old rider fell heavily yesterday, Thursday 26 September, during the Women Junior road race, and suffered a serious head injury before being flown to hospital by helicopter in a very critical condition. Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital.

“The UCI and the Organising Committee of the 2024 UCI Road and Para-cycling Road World Championships offer their sincere condolences to Muriel Furrer's family, friends and her Federation Swiss Cycling.

“Muriel Furrer's family asks that their privacy be respected at this very painful time.”

The women’s junior race took place in wet conditions after a torrential downpour on Thursday.

Initially, a joint statement from the UCI, Swiss Cycling and the LOC said: “Furrer fell heavily, for reasons still to be determined. She suffered a serious head injury and is in a critical condition. At present, there are no established facts regarding how the accident happened. Investigations by the authorities are ongoing. For this reason, no further information can be given until further notice.”

