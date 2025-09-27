Magdeleine Vallieres makes history with surprise gold at Cycling World Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Canada’s Magdeleine Vallieres took a surprise gold in the women’s road race at the Road Cycling World Championships after a decisive attack on the final climb in Rwanda.

The 24-year-old Vallieres was in a breakaway group with New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black and Spanish veteran Mavi Garcia at the climax of the 164km slog on a hilly Kigali circuit when she burst clear on the cobbles.

Powering up the ascent towards the finish line, the 24-year-old never looked like being caught as she won by 23 seconds to become Canada’s first world champion on the road.

Fisher-Black was second with Garcia, bidding to become the oldest road world champion at the age of 41, third, 26 seconds back. Switzerland’s Elise Chabbey was fourth at 41 seconds.

The leading favourites trailed home in the chasing group after being caught out and leaving their response too late.

It was only the second professional victory for Vallieres who was not among the pre-race tips for gold.

“The girls believed in me and I believed in myself,” she said. “I was committed and knew I was in good form and just didn’t want to have regrets... and now I don’t.

“That last climb I knew I wouldn’t win in the sprint with Niamh so I realised I had to go all in.”

open image in gallery Magdeleine Vallieres was emotional after her win ( AFP via Getty Images )

The brutal race featured 11 laps of the circuit with 3,350 metres of climbing. Riders were distanced on each lap as the pace and stinging climbs took their toll and several attempts to break away at the front were reeled in by a reduced peloton.

But Vallieres, Fisher-Black and Garcia made their attack stick and ended up fighting for the medals.

Dutch rider Demi Vollering, one of the main favourites for the gold, finished seventh while Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy could only manage 15th.

“I think this year there were multiple countries with a strong group,” Vollering said. “I came for more. The dream is a little bit crushed for me but I’ll keep trying.”

open image in gallery Vallieres took gold with New Zealand’s Niamh Fisher-Black in silver and Spanish veteran Mavi Garcia grabbing bronze ( REUTERS )

Swiss Marlen Reusser, who won the time trial gold and took a bronze in the team time trial, was ninth.

The championships, the first to be held in Africa, conclude on Sunday with the elite men’s road race.

"I hope we inspired a few children (in Africa) to take up cycling and find a purpose in cycling," Vollering said.

Reuters