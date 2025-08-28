Jay Vine solos to Vuelta stage six win as Torstein Traeen takes red jersey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jay Vine pulled off a solo climb to win the mountainous sixth stage of the Vuelta a Espana as Jonas Vingegaard lost his overall lead.

Vine, of UAE Emirates, dropped the rest of a small breakaway group and stayed in front all the way up the final 10km to the category-one summit finish at the Pal in Andorra. He crossed the line in four hours and 12 minutes.

"This was my chance to get away and there is no funny business, it was mano a mano," said Vine, who lives in Andorra like many professional cyclists.

It was a third stage win for Vine at the Spanish grand tour. He had a pair of wins in 2022.

Torstein Traeen of Norway took the red leader's jersey from Vingegaard after he finished the stage second for his Bahrain-Victorious team.

Vingegaard, the overall favorite thanks to his two Tour de France titles, finished in the group of race favorites around four minutes later. That meant Vingegaard fell to fifth in the general classification at two minutes, 33 seconds back.

Joao Almeida, also of UAE Emirates, was seven seconds behind Vingegaard in the overall standings. Almeida was left as his team's leader after Juan Ayuso faded on the final climb and fell more than 10 minutes back.

Thursday's stage was the first mountain stage of this edition. The 170-kilometre ride started in Olot, Spain and finished in the principality of Andorra in the Pyrenees.

On Friday, riders face a 188-kilometre mountain trek from Andorra to Cerler, Spain.

AP