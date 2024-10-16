Jump to content
Great Britain storm to women’s team sprint gold at Cycling World Championships

The trio defeated the Netherlands with a time of 45.949 in Ballerup, Denmark.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 16 October 2024 14:50 EDT
Great Britain celebrate winning the women’s sprint final (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Great Britain celebrate winning the women’s sprint final (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) (AP)

Olympic champions Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant stormed to gold for Great Britain in the women’s team sprint at the Cycling World Championships.

The trio clinched the gold medal in this summer’s Paris Olympics – Britain’s first women’s team sprint side to do so – and are now the first British women’s squad to become sprint world champions since 2008.

The men’s team sprint squad of Harry Ledingham-Horn, Hayden Norris and Joe Truman finished fourth.

