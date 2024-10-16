Great Britain storm to women’s team sprint gold at Cycling World Championships

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Olympic champions Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant stormed to gold for Great Britain in the women’s team sprint at the Cycling World Championships.

The trio defeated the Netherlands with a time of 45.949 in Ballerup, Denmark.

The trio clinched the gold medal in this summer’s Paris Olympics – Britain’s first women’s team sprint side to do so – and are now the first British women’s squad to become sprint world champions since 2008.

The men’s team sprint squad of Harry Ledingham-Horn, Hayden Norris and Joe Truman finished fourth.