Giro d’Italia 2025 stage-by-stage guide: Route maps and profiles for all 21 days

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The 2025 Giro d’Italia begins in the Albanian port city of Durres, before taking in Slovenia on its way to Italy, finishing in Rome on Sunday 1 June.

Here is a stage-by-stage look at the route.

Stage 1: Durazzo - Tirana (164km)

The stage comes to life after a flat approach of about 65 km.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage one profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage one map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 2: Tirana - Tirana, ITT (13.7km)

A fully urban TT held on wide boulevards connected by U-turns.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage two profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia 2025 – stage two map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 3: Valona - Valona (160km)

A lively stage starting and finishing in close proximity.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage three profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage three map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 4: Alberobello (Pietramadre) - Lecce (187km)

A flat stage with just one short climb in Putignano.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage four profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage four map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 5: Ceglie Messapica - Matra (145km)

Largely flat stage until the final 35 km.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage five profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage five map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 6: Potenza - Napoli (226km)

This is the longest stage of the Giro 2025.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage six profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage six map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 7: Castl di Sangro - Tagliacozzo (168km)

A tough Apennine stage with alternating long and short climbs and descents.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage seven profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage seven map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 8: Giulianova - Castelraimondo (197km)

The second mountainous Apennine stage.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage eight map ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage eight profile ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 9: Gubbio - Siena (181km)

Gravel stage featuring around 29 km of unpaved roads.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage nine profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage nine map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 10: Lucca - Pisa (28.6km)

A mostly flat individual TT with one short climb mid-route.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 10 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 10 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 11: Viareggio - Castelnovo ne' Monti (185km)

A stage clearly divided into two parts. The first section, up to Castelnuovo Garfagnana, is in steady, gentle ascent with no major challenges. The second half is filled with tough climbs and long descents.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 11 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 11 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 12: Modena - Viadana (172km)

A rolling stage over the first 100 km, then completely flat to the finish.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 12 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 12 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 13: Rovigo - Vicenza (180km)

Completely flat in the first half, apart from the short climb of Passo Roverello in the Euganean Hills.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 13 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 13 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 14: Treviso - Nova Gorica/Gorizia (186km)

A flat stage with a few uphill kicks toward the end.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 14 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 14 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 15: Fume Veneto - Asiago (214km)

A mountain stage with a flat first half leading to Bassano del Grappa, followed by two long climbs taking riders onto the Asiago Plateau.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 15 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 15 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 16: Piazzola Sul Brenta - San Valentino (199km)

A full mountain stage. After the first 50 km, it’s all climbs and descents with no chance to recover.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 16 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 16 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 17: San Michele all'Adige - Bormio (154km)

A mountain stage featuring two long central climbs.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 17 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 17 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 18: Morbegno - Cesano Maderno (144km)

Early hills are followed by about 60 km of steady descending on flat terrain.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 18 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 18 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 19: Biella - Champoluc (166km)

An Alpine tappone made up entirely of climbs and descents.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 19 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 19 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 20: Verrès - Sestrière, via Lattea (203km)

The stage starts flat until the Canavese region, then a series of increasingly tough climbs lead into the Valli di Lanzo.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 20 profile ( giroditalia.it )

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 20 map ( giroditalia.it )

Stage 21: Rome - Rome (141km)

The final stage is split into two parts. The first runs from Rome to the coast and Ostia, then returns to the start zone. Riders then enter the final circuit: 8 laps of a 9.5 km course entirely within central Rome, to the finish.

open image in gallery Giro d'Italia – stage 21 profile ( giroditalia.it )