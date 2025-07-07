Spectators injured as cyclists crash into crowd at German Track Championships
The Championships in Dudenhofen, western Germany, were abandoned after the incident
The German Track Cycling Championships came to an abrupt end on their final day after two cyclists crashed into the crowd, causing the meeting to be abandoned.
Two spectators had to be airlifted to hospital and a total of seven were injured after the incident, on the final bend of the men’s keirin semi-finals, when two riders hit the barriers travelling at around 35mph.
Two helicopters, six ambulances and an emergency doctor were in attendance. The cyclists emerged with minor injuries.
The event was taking place in Dudenhofen, western Germany, and was immediately called off after the incident to allow medical personnel to treat the injured.
German Cycling marketing and communications officer Oliver Streich said abandoning the event was unavoidable
“The health of athletes and spectators always comes first,” he explained. “Best wishes for a speedy recovery go out to all those injured.”
Chairman of the Dudenhofen Cycling Club, where the event was being staged, Jens Hartwig, said: "I'm shocked by the accident. We've had a cycling festival here in Dudenhofen for five days. Of course, no-one wanted the event to end like this. I wish everyone involved a speedy and full recovery."
