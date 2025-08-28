Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Froome is undergoing surgery in France after a serious crash during training left him with a collapsed lung, broken ribs and a fractured spine.

The incident took place in Saint-Raphael, along the coast from Froome’s home in Monaco. Initial reports suggested he had collided with a car on the road, but his team Israel-Premier Tech made clear that no other vehicle was involved.

The injuries are likely to rule out the 40-year-old for the rest of the season and could even spell the end of his cycling career, with his contract due to expire at the end of the year.

Israel-Premier Tech said in a statement: “Chris Froome was airlifted to hospital in Toulon yesterday afternoon following a serious training crash [no other cyclists or vehicles were involved].

Froome crashed on a training ride in the south of France ( Getty )

“Fortunately, Chris is stable and did not sustain any head injuries, however, scans have confirmed a pneumothorax (collapsed lung), five broken ribs, and a lumbar vertebrae fracture, for which he will undergo surgery this afternoon. We will update on Chris’ condition following surgery.”

Froome is a four-time Tour de France champion and won seven grand tours in total with Team Sky. But he has struggled since another serious crash in 2019 in which he hit a wall while travelling downhill at high speed during a reconnaissance ride at the Criterium du Dauphine, breaking his femur bone.

Team Sky’s legacy is under scrutiny after it emerged the International Testing Agency is investigating David Rozman, a team carer who worked closely with stars including Froome and Bradley Wiggins.

Rozman is alleged to have exchanged a series of messages with Mark Schmidt, a notorious German doctor who was convicted in 2021 of leading a sophisticated doping ring involving multiple cyclists and skiers.