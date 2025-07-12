Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England and India were engulfed in a time-wasting row at Lord’s, with Zak Crawley’s antics drawing a furious reaction from visiting captain Shubman Gill.

The tourists had enough time to bowl two awkward overs at the end of day three after being bowled out for 387 – exactly level with England’s first-innings mark.

But Crawley made sure there would only be six deliveries from Jasprit Bumrah, eating up valuable seconds by pulling out of his stance on three separate occasions and then calling for the physio after a ball that appeared to make light contact with his glove.

open image in gallery Zak Crawley has his finger checked by England’s physio in the final over (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tempers flared as it became apparent India would not get another over, with Sky Sports issuing an on-air apology after Gill was overheard shouting “grow some f****** balls” and gesticulating crudely.

Crawley and Gill jabbed fingers at each other as they exchanged angry words before the close, with England’s other opener Ben Duckett also joining in from the non-striker’s end.

England’s official X account made light of the tension by posting footage of the final over alongside the words, “always annoying when you can’t get another over in before close”.

Tim Southee, England’s bowling consultant, appeared to accuse Gill of double standards after he delayed the end of the home side’s innings to receive treatment on day two, while India all-rounder Washington Sundar also took time out while batting for an apparent comfort break.

“I’m not sure what they were complaining about when Gill was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday,” said Southee.

“It’s obviously part of the game. It’s always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end and it was an exciting way to finish the day. It was good to see energy from both sides.”

He also offered a poker-faced response when asked about Crawley’s call for treatment.

“He’ll be assessed overnight. Hopefully he’ll be alright to carry on tomorrow,” was his deadpan response.

open image in gallery Zak Crawley inspects his finger as he leaves the field (Bradley Collyer/PA)

KL Rahul appeared on behalf of the India team after scoring his sixth Test century and appeared unsurprised by Crawley’s conduct.

“Two overs is a no-brainer with six minutes to go. But it was a bit of theatrics at the end,” he said.

“I know exactly what was going on; everyone knows exactly what was going on. But an opening batter will understand completely what happened in the last five minutes.

“We were all pumped up either way because we know how difficult it is for a batter to come in to bat for two overs when you have been in the field all day. Even without that I think we would have been fired up.”

open image in gallery KL Rahul contributed 100 to India’s total (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan enjoyed the spectacle, telling BBC’s Test Match Special: “It’s as good a piece of time-wasting as I’ve ever seen.

“India can’t complain because yesterday Gill was down with the hamstring strain. Rahul was off the field and wouldn’t have been able to open the batting. But what great drama and what a great day.”

Another former skipper, Sir Alastair Cook, said: “It’s not the best look for cricket, but we’ll all remember that. Everyone was absolutely enthralled by it and I think the series needed it.

“There are little niggles, you keep poking each other, and eventually something breaks the camel’s back. It makes it such good viewing.”

PA